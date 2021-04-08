Apink’s Agency Denies Chorong Admitted To School Violence Accusations After Alleged Victim Reveals Transcript Of Phone Call

Apink’s company Play M Leisure has responded to extra proof submitted by alleged sufferer “A.”

On April 1, Apink’s company Play M Leisure introduced that they’d taken authorized motion in opposition to a childhood buddy of Chorong who had allegedly been threatening her with false claims. Within the days that adopted, the childhood buddy in query went public together with her allegations, accusing Chorong of getting slapped her face and kicked her within the shin after they had been college students.

On April 6, Chorong posted a press release on Instagram through which she apologized for her underage consuming however reaffirmed her innocence concerning the accusations of faculty violence.

On April 7, “A” shared she had anticipated Chorong would admit to the college violence accusations however was flustered that Chorong’s aspect responded with authorized motion as an alternative. “A” stated she would additionally take authorized motion and revealed a transcript of her telephone name that confirmed Chorong had acknowledged she had been concerned at school violence.

Right here is the phone transcript as follows:

Chorong: I didn’t do these issues to you for no cause. “A”: Whether or not there was a cause or not, what you probably did was incorrect. Did I do something incorrect to you? After you hit me that day, I reported you to the police. However on the time, my buddy instructed me to only let it slide as a result of it appeared such as you had been drunk. Chorong: This was one thing I ought to have talked to you about again then. Such as you stated in your DM, there was a misunderstanding. Anyway, I ought to’ve talked to you on the spot and solved it, however I used to be a bit indignant on the time. “A”: So why did you try this? Inform me. What was the rationale? Why had been you mad at me? Chorong: Simply as you stated in your DM, there was somebody I appreciated again then. “A”: Yeah, I do know, however he went out with me. I don’t know if it was due to that, however your buddy stated, ‘Chorong desires to beat you up.’ What I bear in mind is that you simply slapped me throughout the cheek and your mates kicked my shin, so I had bruises on it. It was when after we wore skirts to high school, so the classmate who sat subsequent to me nonetheless remembers it. And, what’s it once more? There have been plenty of children again then. “A”: Truthfully, in the event you had been in my sneakers, don’t you suppose you’d do not forget that trauma for a very long time? Would you simply overlook about it? Chorong: No, I don’t suppose I’d. “A”: To be sincere, I’m shaking loads whereas speaking about this proper now. However would you actually be okay if somebody did that to your future daughter? Chorong: No. “A”: Truthfully, I didn’t have plenty of energy again then. I had a small body, and I regarded weak too. I used to be a bit traumatized from this, so even throughout school when a bunch of women checked out me, it’d make me surprise if they’ve one thing in opposition to me or in the event that they’re speaking about me. I stored my head down for some time. “A”: However you… don’t know how a lot I suffered, do you? I simply thought I didn’t have to observe Apink after they come out on TV, and I’d simply flip it off when your group got here on. However as I obtained older, I couldn’t try this anymore. I questioned why I ought to stay like this once I’m the sufferer. Chorong: I’m actually sorry. So… I shouldn’t have carried out that in that scenario. Whether or not there was a misunderstanding or not, I ought to’ve talked it out with you. However I believe I used to be fairly upset on the time. “A”: It’s what it’s, however in the event you had been going to debut as a star and preserve showing on TV, you need to’ve apologized to me. Don’t you suppose so? I’m nonetheless dwelling with the ache, you realize? Chorong: Truthfully, I got here up after auditioning in a rush. It was very hectic. All the pieces occurred in a brief period of time, so it’s true that I couldn’t maintain every part.

In response to the transcript, Play M Leisure issued the next assertion:

We’re right here to tell you of our place concerning the latest telephone name transcript. “A” solely revealed a part of the telephone name and maliciously distorted it. In the course of the first name, “A” threatened Chorong and confirmed surprising conduct like speaking about private issues that had been neither true nor associated to the difficulty. First off, Chorong apologized with out asking for particulars. She apologized whatever the cause as a result of they’d an in depth relationship up to now and it was true there was some type of battle between them. Nonetheless, she didn’t admit she was concerned at school violence. “A” needed to satisfy up, so they even tried to rearrange a date. As we beforehand revealed about how “A” continued to threaten Chorong for over a month, “A” is telling tales that don’t have anything to do with the difficulty by revealing previous images and solely part of the recording. We even have recordings of the primary and second calls, and we submitted them as proof to the police. We needed to disclose the reality in accordance with authorized procedures, however as a result of “A” is repeatedly making malicious postings, we’ll launch the recordings if obligatory.

Sources (1) (2)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews