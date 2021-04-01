Apink’s Chorong Takes Legal Action Against Childhood Friend For Using False Claims As Threats

Apink’s company has introduced authorized motion towards Chorong’s childhood buddy.

On April 1, Play M Leisure revealed by way of an official assertion {that a} childhood buddy of Chorong has been repeatedly threatening her with false claims.

Hi there, that is Play M Leisure.

On April 1, we filed an preliminary legal grievance at Gangnam Police Station by way of Wonil Legislation Agency towards a person “Kim” for defamation by alleging false info and tried coercion concerning our artist Apink’s Park Chorong.

“Kim,” who was Park Chorong’s childhood buddy, not too long ago contacted her in a threatening method. Using Park Chorong’s state of affairs of being comparatively identified to the general public, “Kim” threatened to show fully false claims reminiscent of violence and about her non-public life and coerced her to retire from the leisure business.

Park Chorong and “Kim,” who have been shut up to now, drifted aside attributable to a sure incident. Park Chorong admitted that there was an argument and dispute between one other buddy and “Kim” attributable to this incident, and he or she apologized for any uncomfortable emotions she might have doubtlessly induced. As well as, Park Chorong corrected “Kim,” making the actual fact straight that she didn’t commit the violence that “Kim” claimed. She additionally willingly accepted the request to satisfy up with “Kim” as she honors their childhood friendship, and he or she labored to speak by having communication channels open.

On this course of, nevertheless, “Kim” repeatedly took again what that they had mentioned in regards to the info, immediately canceled their plans to satisfy, recorded the cellphone name together with Park Chorong’s honest apology and despatched it to media retailers with false info, and continued such obstinate conduct. This has induced extreme emotional misery for Park Chorong, so it has reached some extent the place authorized motion concerning this matter is inevitable.

Therefore, we reviewed the supplies vital for the method of submitting authorized complaints, and we announce our plans to take agency civil and legal authorized motion for expenses of defamation by alleging false info and tried coercion.

We ask on your beneficiant understanding for inflicting concern with a state of affairs that’s not optimistic. We specific gratitude for the assist of many individuals, and we’ll proceed to do our greatest for the safety of our artists’ rights.