Apink’s Chorong’s Life Changes When She Meets One-Of-A-Kind Family In Upcoming Feature-Film Debut

Apink’s Chorong’s upcoming movie has unveiled its most important poster!

The upcoming film “Delinquent Family” (literal translation), which is able to mark Chorong’s silver-screen debut, tells the story of a lonely scholar named Yu Ri whose solely buddy is music. An aspiring violinist, Yu Ri is pleasant to everybody and has a heat coronary heart, however her expertise and wonder make her a goal for her jealous classmates.

When Yu Ri (performed by Chorong) inadvertently winds up crossing paths with Da Hye (performed by Kim Da Ye) and her distinctive household, she not solely finds friendship but in addition embarks on a journey of non-public progress.

In the newly launched poster for the movie, Chorong seems to be melancholy and wistful because the lonely Yu Ri, whereas veteran actor Park Received Sang wears a disapproving expression as her father Hyun Doo. Hyun Doo seems to be reacting fervently to one thing, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what’s going to transpire between the father-daughter duo.

In the meantime, Do Ji Han and Kim Da Ye put on equally intriguing expressions as Dae Gook and Da Hye, two members of the titular “delinquent household” that may change Yu Ri’s life.

Including to the thriller, the poster’s caption reads, “There’s one thing uncommon about this household!”

“Delinquent Family” is presently scheduled to premiere in July.

