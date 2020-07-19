Apink’s Hayoung And gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Respond To Rumors About Girl Group Soccer Team

Apink’s Hayoung and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong took to social media to deal with the rumors and studies a few new lady group soccer workforce.

On July 19, Hayoung uploaded a photograph to Instagram that confirmed the formation of a brand new all-female non-professional soccer membership known as “FC Rumor.” Kim Sejeong additionally shared the picture and wrote, “A passion to which I’m grateful. For the event of ladies’s soccer.” These posts have since been deleted.

The picture confirmed that the soccer membership had been shaped on July 18. Though the women within the picture had their backs to the digicam, their matching uniforms confirmed well-known names corresponding to gugudan’s Nayoung, BESTie’s Uji, TWICE’s Jihyo and Mina, EXID’s Jeonghwa, and actress Kim Sae Ron.

FC Rumor had additionally arrange an Instagram account of its personal, which has now been made personal. The Instagram account exhibits that the brand new membership can be known as “FC Rumor W,” which signifies its all-female standing.

Nevertheless, rumors started spreading that the membership was affiliated with an all-male movie star soccer workforce, additionally known as “FC Rumor.” Sure malicious commenters unfold rumors that the 2 soccer golf equipment have been simply an excuse for these female and male celebrities to fulfill up and date.

Afterward July 19, Hayoung took to Twitter to refute the rumors.

A lot of individuals have been sending me numerous posts and feedback to learn. The members have shaped this membership as a result of we love soccer, and we’ve got no connection to anybody else! I believe that lots of people are nervous, so I wished to inform you. I used to be shocked to obtain malicious feedback that crossed the road, in addition to harassing feedback and direct messages (DMs). Numerous it was stuff I heard for the primary time, and since I used to be nervous about followers caring, I need to speak about whether or not you have been nervous and what you have been nervous about! Our membership doesn’t meet with anybody else and we shaped the membership simply as a result of we favored train and competitors…! We’re an all-female workforce composed solely of people that love soccer. We sweat and work onerous and train collectively! There are quite a lot of tales developing due to misunderstandings and hypothesis. I discovered soccer as a result of I wished to inform followers afterward about my new experiences, however it appears many individuals have taken it the improper manner. I’m sorry for inflicting misunderstandings. I’m going to speak to my company in regards to the malicious feedback that crossed the road. We’re working onerous with an excellent purpose in thoughts, so please cease with the misunderstandings! Our workforce has no relationship with the male workforce and we’ve by no means even performed soccer collectively! If different followers or Pink Pandas are nervous even within the slightest, it makes me much more nervous. We’re conscious of the present [pandemic] state of affairs, so we have been cautious and met up for the primary time not too long ago. If Pandas, are involved, we’ll be extra cautious sooner or later!

Kim Sejeong additionally wrote on Instagram, “The female and male groups haven’t any relationship with one another, plan to haven’t any relationship with one another, and have had no trade in any respect. We don’t plan to have any trade, we don’t even know who’s on one another’s workforce, and we’re not interested by one another in any respect. We actually did type a membership as a result of we favored soccer and wished to study it and get a brand new passion. There are non-celebrities included, not simply celebrities, so I’m sorry that as celebrities we couldn’t shield their personal lives.”

