Apink’s Hayoung And Jung Eun Ji Talk About Upcoming Contract Negotiations, The Secret To The Group’s Close Friendship, And More

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji and Hayoung talked concerning the group’s contracts and extra whereas showing on the August three episode of KBS Pleasure’s “Ask Something”!

Within the present, hosts Lee Soo Geun and Website positioning Jang Hoon costume up as fortune tellers and provides recommendation to their celeb company.

Website positioning Jang Hoon requested the two Apink members why they’d come to their present. Jung Eun Ji answered, “Our contract renewal season is arising.”

They talked about how Apink is approaching their 10th anniversary, and Website positioning Jang Hoon commented that since they’ve been so lively, they don’t really feel like a lady group of their 10th 12 months collectively.

“The future is necessary,” mentioned Jung Eun Ji. “Everybody talks concerning the ‘seven-year curse’ however we received by that, and now we’re excited about how we will proceed to be a long-running group.”

The hosts confirmed that Apink had first signed a seven-year contract in 2011 after which prolonged it for 3 years in 2018. Website positioning Jang Hoon requested in the event that they’d made some huge cash after they renewed their contract.

The members defined that quite than cash or sure circumstances, they’d been most involved about sustaining the title “Apink.” Jung Eun Ji mentioned, “All of the members love the title Apink.” They talked about how in the event that they’d gone to a different company, they wouldn’t have the ability to use that title.

When requested, they shared that their contracts might be up as of April 19, 2021—10 years from their debut.

Lee Soo Geun later requested Jung Eun Ji and Hayoung if they may share their secret to not combating and staying shut like sisters over the previous 10 years.

“We’ve tried quite a lot of issues,” answered Jung Eun Ji. She shared that since they’d all come from totally different lives, it was after all not potential for them to match up straight away after they first began residing collectively of their dorm.

“At first, we labored arduous to attempt to get nearer and we talked loads,” she mentioned. “We went by a time period like that, however the members aren’t the kind of folks to love that sort of factor.”

Hayoung mentioned, “Fairly than pressuring one another, we go away one another be.” She mentioned that if somebody’s emotional or crying, they don’t get of their area and say issues like, “What occurred? Oh no!” and subsequently stress them to open up.

Jung Eun Ji defined, “Fairly than urgent somebody, we regulate them, after which afterward we’ll do one thing like ship a message.”

Website positioning Jang Hoon ultimately proclaimed that their considerations had been pointless, telling them to overlook them. “I’ll cheer in your continued future as a long-running group,” he mentioned.

Apink most lately launched “Dumhdurum” in April and Jung Eun Ji made a solo comeback with “AWay” in July.

