Apink’s Hayoung, Kang In Soo, And Choi Jung Won To Star In New Web Drama

Upcoming net drama “Beginning Level of Courting” (literal translation) has finalized its starring solid!

On January 28, the drama’s co-producers The Queen AMC and Thriller Associates formally introduced, “Oh Hayoung, Kang In Soo, and Choi Jung Won have been confirmed because the leads of ‘Beginning Level of Courting.’ They are going to be telling a youthful love story that is stuffed with romance.”

“Beginning Level of Courting” is a romantic comedy in regards to the misunderstandings and mishaps that happen when a pupil on the job hunt unintentionally loses her telephone. The drama will probably be helmed by actor Kim Seung Woo, who made his debut as a movie director final yr.

Apink’s Hayoung will probably be starring as Choi Soo Yeon, a spirited school pupil who lives together with her uncle after her mother and father handed away in a automotive accident when she was younger. Kang In Soo will probably be taking part in Kye Han Sol, a captivating café proprietor who’s aloof however well-mannered, whereas Choi Jung Won will probably be taking part in the position of Yoo In Hae, a musical diva who dotes on Choi Soo Yeon as if she have been her personal daughter.

