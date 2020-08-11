Apink’s Hayoung Shares She And Others Including Jihyo, Mina, And Kim Sejeong Left Soccer Team

Apink’s Hayoung shared that she and different celebrities determined to depart the soccer crew “FC Rumor.”

In July, Hayoung and gugudan‘s Kim Sejeong posted on their social media accounts about becoming a member of a brand new all-female non-professional soccer membership known as “FC Rumor.” A photograph of the crew of their uniforms solely confirmed their backs nevertheless it revealed the names of celebrities together with gugudan’s Nayoung, BESTie’s Uji, TWICE’s Jihyo and Mina, EXID’s Jeonghwa, and actress Kim Sae Ron.

Quickly after, rumors unfold that the membership was affiliated with an all-male movie star soccer crew, additionally known as “FC Rumor.” Sure malicious commenters unfold rumors that the 2 soccer golf equipment have been simply an excuse for these female and male celebrities to fulfill up and date.

Hayoung and Kim Sejeong each refuted the rumors on social media. The membership additionally clarified that the feminine and male groups have been separate regardless of the identical identify, with the male crew being for soccer and the feminine crew taking part in futsal.

On August 11, Hayoung spoke to followers through a V Dwell Broadcast after an article in regards to the crew got here out earlier that day.

“I got here on V Dwell to let you know this,” she stated. “I left the soccer crew after my birthday. Some others left too, together with Jihyo and Mina.”

She continued, “We didn’t go away as a result of there was a misunderstanding, we left as a result of followers would possibly misunderstand or be upset as a result of the group and since the folks round us have been harm due to hypothesis.”

“We had actually good intentions in regards to the pastime, but when folks consider it in another way than we supposed, then it’s meaningless to do it,” Hayoung stated. She stated that she’d seen followers write posts saying issues like, “I want Hayoung unni would depart it” (the time period “unni” is utilized by girls towards older feminine buddies or sisters).

“I spotted that despite the fact that I’ve a transparent conscience, folks may not see it in the identical manner,” she stated. “I left as a result of I wished to finish the problem.” She added that it’s been some time since she withdrew from the crew, saying she left as quickly because the controversy occurred.

Hayoung shared that in an effort to clear up the misunderstanding, she was meaning to share footage they’d taken throughout their actions collectively. Nevertheless, she determined that persevering with to attempt to clarify issues may trigger extra hurt to the non-celebrity members of the crew.

“These of us whose names had been talked about, like me, Sejeong, and others, all left collectively,” she stated. “As a result of we didn’t wish to trigger hurt.”

Hayoung went on to say, “We stated to one another that if we actually wish to do it then we will quietly, with out letting others know, hire a futsal venue or take a category, so we determined to ensure that followers don’t misunderstand. That’s why we left.”

“I didn’t need there to be even one or two followers who have been fearful,” she commented. When some followers apologized, Hayoung stated, “Why are you sorry? It’s okay!”

“For the previous 10 years, I’ve labored exhausting to take care of my picture and be certain that I don’t fear followers,” she stated. “Nevertheless, ultimately, this made me for the primary time suppose that I’ve unintentionally triggered folks to misconceive.” She went on to say she didn’t wish to make followers fear and stated, “Even when I haven’t made them fear, as a fan it might be upsetting to see their singer’s identify talked about in a damaging manner.”

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)