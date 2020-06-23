Apink’s Jung Eun Ji Confirmed To Make Solo Comeback

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji is making her return as a solo artist!

On June 23, a supply from Jung Eun Ji’s company Play M Leisure shared, “Jung Eun Ji might be releasing her solo album in mid-July. We plan on revealing the detailed schedule and what kind the album will take after additional dialogue.”

Selling as an actress and radio host, Jung Eun Ji’s final solo comeback was in October 2018 with “Being There.” This might be her first comeback with a solo album in a single 12 months and 9 months and her first new tune launch in a single 12 months and three months since her duet with 10cm within the digital single “Be With Me.”

Jung Eun Ji made her debut as a member of Apink in 2011, and the group has launched many hit songs together with “FIVE,” “LUV,” “Mr. Chu,” and “NoNoNo.” They continued to obtain love after their transformation into highly effective ideas with “I’m So Sick” and not too long ago “Dumhdurum.”

As the primary vocalist of Apink, Jung Eun Ji launched her first solo album “Dream” in 2016, and she or he swept numerous on-line music charts and positioned No. 1 on music exhibits with “Hopefully Sky,” the title observe she participated in writing and composing. She continued to showcase her emotional music and expertise in composing by her second mini album “Area” and third mini album “Hyehwa.”

Play M Leisure shared, “Jung Eun Ji, who has continued to develop as an artist and showcase her distinctive colours, is working laborious in making ready to greet her followers for the primary time in a protracted whereas with a solo album, so please sit up for it.”

Jung Eun Ji will make her return in mid-July.

