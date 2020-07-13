Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, Ok.Will, And More Cast In Musical “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, Ok.Will, Hong Kwang Ho, and extra have been forged in the upcoming musical “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.”

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” is predicated on components of Leo Tolstoy’s “Conflict and Peace,” and is a sung-through musical led by composer and lyricist Dave Malloy and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It first debuted off-Broadway in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2016, happening to be nominated for 12 classes together with Greatest Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards.

The musical can be carried out in Korea for the first time this 12 months, and can be led by a forged that features Hong Kwang Ho, Ok.Will, Jung Eun Ji, Matilda’s Haena, Lee Choong Joo, Park Kang Hyun, and Go Eun Sung. Manufacturing firm SHOWNOTE additionally shared images of the forged reworking into the characters they’re set to play.

Hong Kwang Ho and Ok.Will will tackle the half of main position Pierre, who performs the accordion and piano to open and shut a manufacturing. Though he was born into an aristocratic household, he has all the time stayed at the outskirts of society, and is regretful of his sad marriage and life usually.

Enjoying the position of Natasha, an harmless and wonderful younger lady who longs for her fiancé who left to combat in struggle is Jung Eun Ji and Haena.

Lee Choong Joo, Park Kang Hyun, and Go Eun Sung will tackle the position of Anatole, a younger and charming soldier who strives for life’s biggest pleasures and goes on to seduce Natasha.

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” can be carried out from September 15 to November 29 at the Common Arts Middle, and tickets will go on sale in July.

Watch Jung Eun Ji in her earlier drama “Untouchable” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)