Apink’s Jung Eun Ji Talks Candidly About Dealing With Prejudice As Idol With Long Profession, Shares Her MBTI, And More

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji sat down with Jamie (Park Jimin) to speak about her profession and extra!

The 2 idols held an interview on the seashore within the July 13 episode of the YouTube present “All That MIC.”

Jamie talked about to Jung Eun Ji that the picture she exhibits to the general public is somebody who’s very easy-going and sincere, and she or he requested the Apink member if she’s really like that in actual life.

Jung Eun Ji responded, “That’s similar to what I’m like in actual life, however there have been numerous occasions when folks say to me, ‘Oh, you’re quieter than I believed. You’re not as lively as I believed. Your tone is decrease.’”

Jamie then requested Jung Eun Ji to call essentially the most unforgettable reminiscence from the previous 10 years. She replied, “I feel the interval from final 12 months to this 12 months will likely be actually memorable for me.”

“Apink had numerous worries beginning once we grew to become seventh-year idols,” she continued. “Quite a lot of idols who’re my age will be capable to relate to this. We’re actually younger. However folks deal with us like we’re used, simply because we now have so a few years of expertise. There are numerous occasions when folks have a look at us like we virtually don’t have any potential left now.”

Jung Eun Ji stated she personally seems like she’s solely getting began. Jamie empathized along with her and commented, “It’s like they’re deciding my expiration date,” and Jung Eun Ji stated that was the proper description of it.

Jung Eun Ji talked about how the group was typically requested the way it felt to have gotten by means of the “curse” of a sure variety of years (which often refers to what number of teams disband after the tip of a seven-year contract). She defined how being too conscious of that phrase could be a drawback in itself.

“After seven years, we obtained that type of query rather a lot, and we have been enthusiastic about what sort of idea we should always go ahead with and how much music we should always do,” she stated. “We debuted with a refreshing idea however we couldn’t hold doing that till the tip.”

“If you happen to hold doing the identical factor, then it looks like you’re not altering in any respect,” she stated. “On the similar time, for those who do change, then folks recently are more likely to say, ‘I appreciated your earlier idea extra. Why did you modify your idea?’”

Jamie and Jung Eun Ji talked about how Apink had made an idea transformation in 2018 after they launched “I’m So Sick.”

“We frightened about it rather a lot,” Jung Eun Ji shared. “Our followers appreciated us due to our pure idea, so we frightened, ‘What in the event that they depart?’” Jamie assured her as a fan that that wouldn’t occur.

Whereas the pair ate collectively, Jamie requested about Jung Eun Ji’s MBTI (Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator). Jung Eun Ji shared that she’s INTP (Introverted, iNtuitive, Pondering, Perceiving) whereas Jamie stated she’s personally ENFP (Extraverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Perceiving). Jung Eun Ji confirmed that she has INTP traits like being an outsider on goal, preferring to be on her personal, being shy, and infrequently daydreaming.

On the similar time, there have been additionally numerous INTP traits that Jung Eun Ji didn’t agree with. “I was ‘E,’” Jung Eun Ji stated. “Previously, even after I examined myself once more, mine began with an ‘E.’ I considered myself as extraverted. However even after I did it just a few occasions, I saved getting ‘I.’ So I believed, ‘I assume my character’s modified.’”

Jung Eun Ji will make a solo comeback on July 15 along with her new mini album “Easy.”

Watch Jung Eun Ji within the drama “Untouchable” under!

