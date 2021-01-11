Apink’s Namjoo Supports Her Friends Moon Ga Young And Cha Eun Woo On Their Drama Set

Apink’s Namjoo despatched a present to the set of tvN’s “True Magnificence” to help her pals!

“True Magnificence” stars Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. As Moon Ga Young defined in an interview, Namjoo and Moon Ga Young had recognized one another earlier than, however had develop into nearer after each began attending Sungkyunkwan College. The 2 are shut pals and infrequently ship one another items on set. Cha Eun Woo can be a scholar of Sungkyunkwan College.

On Instagram Tales, Moon Ga Young shared a photograph of the espresso or meals truck that Namjoo had despatched and wrote, “Thanks to the Nice Senior of Sungkyunkwan College.”

On the banner, Namjoo had written an acrostic poem on the Korean title of “True Magnificence” that interprets to, “Moon Ga Young is a goddess. Lee Dong Min [Cha Eun Woo’s real name] is a god. (They prefer it once I speak like this.) My juniors might look robust on the skin, however they’re soft-hearted. Please care for Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho [‘True Beauty’ character names].”

