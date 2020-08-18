General News

Apink's Namjoo To Make Solo Debut With Song By (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

August 18, 2020
Apink has introduced the subsequent member to make a solo debut!

On August 18, the group’s company Play M Leisure revealed, “Apink’s Namjoo will formally make her solo debut with a single album on September 7.”

Namjoo not too long ago accomplished filming her music video, and her debut monitor is revealed to be written by (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon.

Following Jung Eun Ji and Hayoung, Namjoo would be the third Apink member to make a solo debut.

Keep tuned for teasers!

Within the meantime, watch Namjoo on the newest episode of “Idol on the Quiz“:

