Apink’s Namjoo To Make Solo Debut With Song By (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Apink has introduced the subsequent member to make a solo debut!
On August 18, the group’s company Play M Leisure revealed, “Apink’s Namjoo will formally make her solo debut with a single album on September 7.”
Namjoo not too long ago accomplished filming her music video, and her debut monitor is revealed to be written by (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon.
Following Jung Eun Ji and Hayoung, Namjoo would be the third Apink member to make a solo debut.
