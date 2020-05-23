Apink’s Son Naeun and Lee Ji Hoon Are Heartbreakers In Upcoming Drama “Dinner Mate”

New stills have been launched for the MBC drama “Dinner Mate”!

The upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama is about the love story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. By consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately get better their capacity to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals.

In the newly launched stills, Jung Jae Hyuk (performed by Lee Ji Hoon) gazes lovingly at somebody with an harmless expression on his face. Nonetheless, seems to be may be deceiving, as Jung Jae Hyuk is claimed to be the primary love of internet channel 2N BOX’s producing director Woo Do Hee (performed by Search engine marketing Ji Hye), whom he had dated in school till he one-sidedly ended their relationship, leaving Woo Do Hee heartbroken.

Jung Jae Hyuk has now change into a profitable medical journalist and is abruptly expressing his like to Woo Do Hee once more. Identified to disguise his dangerous aspect with an look of kindness and thoughtfulness, Jung Jae Hyuk is making individuals curious over what his true intentions are.

In the meantime, health coach Jin No Eul (performed by Apink’s Son Naeun) is a well-liked social media influencer who stays unfazed regardless of all the lads who method her. Jin No Eul is the previous lover of Kim Hae Kyung (performed by Music Seung Heon), who left him heartbroken.

In the stills, Jin No Eul seems assured and stylish till she is proven to be considering deeply about one thing. She appears anxious particularly after noticing the connection between Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee. Her rising jealousy over the pair’s relationship is one thing look out for.

“Dinner Mate” premieres on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the teaser right here!

Supply (1) (2)