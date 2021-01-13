Apink’s Son Naeun Confirmed For New Drama Alongside Ryu Jun Yeol And Jeon Do Yeon

Apink’s Son Naeun is ready to look in a brand new drama!

On January 12, SPOTV Information reported that Son Naeun could be showing within the upcoming drama “Disqualified as a Human” (literal title). The drama tells the story of a girl in her forties who feels she wasn’t capable of quantity to something all through her life and a 27-year-old man who turns into afraid of himself out of concern that he received’t be capable of quantity to something.

Following these studies, Son Naeun’s company Play M Leisure commented to Pleasure Information 24, “Son Naeun has confirmed her look in ‘Disqualified as a Human.’” This marks Son Naeun’s first drama since showing in MBC’s “Dinner Mate” final yr.

The Apink member will probably be becoming a member of the forged of Jeon Do Yeon, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Byung Eun, Jo Eun Ji, Kim Hyo Jin, Park Ji Younger, and extra.

