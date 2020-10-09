Apink’s Son Naeun Dishes On Going Camping With Song Seung Heon For New Variety Show

Apink’s Son Naeun has dished on her upcoming JTBC selection present “Sentimental Camping” (literal translation)!

Son Naeun not too long ago wrapped up filming for the primary two episodes of the brand new actuality present, which is able to function an all-female solid going tenting in distinctive locations throughout Korea. Son Naeun will likely be starring in this system alongside her good friend and former “Cinderella and 4 Knights” co-star Park So Dam, along with Park Na Rae, Ahn Younger Mi, and MAMAMOO‘s Photo voltaic.

“‘Sentimental Camping’ is a brand new problem for me,” remarked Son Naeun. “I’d actually wished to journey, however due to the present scenario, I’d felt a bit cooped-up. I feel this present will likely be a time for me to attempt new issues that I haven’t tried earlier than and tackle new challenges.”

Explaining why she had wished to hitch this system, she revealed, “I made a decision to seem on the present as a result of I wished to develop extra self-reliance and change into a bit more durable.”

When requested which of the solid members she wished to get to know higher, Son Naeun replied, “I need to change into nearer with [Ahn] Younger Mi, who has lots in frequent with me.” As for Park So Dam, with whom she is already shut, she shared, “I’ve all the time trusted So Dam, so I’d prefer to be the one to handle her throughout tenting.”

Son Naeun additionally talked about reuniting together with her “Dinner Mate” co-star Song Seung Heon, the present’s very first visitor, and what it was like filming with him.

“At first, I used to be nervous about Song Seung Heon going tenting with 5 girls,” she recalled. “Nonetheless, as soon as he got here, he made filming a lot enjoyable and was so relaxed that I used to be shocked. Whereas filming dramas, he all the time jokes round lots on set, however I didn’t anticipate him to indicate that candid facet of himself throughout ‘Sentimental Camping.’”

As for what viewers can sit up for within the upcoming program, Son Naeun commented, “‘Sentimental Camping’ introduces viewers to hidden vacationer spots inside Korea. I hope that by means of ‘Sentimental Camping,’ viewers will be capable of benefit from the expertise of vicarious journey and discover some therapeutic, irrespective of how temporary.”

“Sentimental Camping” premieres on October 13 at 11 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Son Naeun and Park So Dam of their drama “Cinderella and 4 Knights” beneath!

