Apink’s Son Naeun In Talks To Sign With YG After Leaving Play M + Other Apink Members Renew Contracts

Apink’s Son Naeun has left Play M Entertainment, and her next agency may be YG Entertainment.

On April 29, Play M Entertainment announced that Son Naeun had parted ways with the agency after the her exclusive contract with the agency ended. The other five Apink members have renewed with Play M Entertainment.

Read the agency’s statement below.

Hello, this is Play M Entertainment. We have recently renewed our contracts with Apink’s Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung. The five members who have been with the company for the past 10 years have all decided to renew with the company based on our mutual faith and trust. We will provide unsparing support so that the five members can actively carry out their activities. After a deep discussion with the members and the agency, Son Naeun has decided not to renew her contract in order to pursue her new dream. We respect Son Naeun’s decision, and we will genuinely support her new future ahead. We express our gratitude to Son Naeun who has stayed with the company for a long time. Although Son Naeun unfortunately will not continue with the agency, all six members have equal love for the team, so we are planning to continue a positive and cooperative relationship regarding this. Moving forward, all six members will stay as Apink and continue promoting as a team both together and separately. Apink is preparing an album as a full group for their meaningful 10th debut anniversary this year. Please cheer on and support Apink, who will continue to show their best with this new beginning.

The same day, Ilgan Sports reported that Son Naeun had been in discussion to sign with YG Entertainment after leaving Play M Entertainment, and a source from YG Entertainment confirmed, “We are positively in talks.”

Watch Son Naeun in the variety show “Camping Vibes“:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)