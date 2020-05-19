Apink’s Son Naeun, Song Seung Heon, Seo Ji Hye, And Lee Ji Hoon Star In Sweet “Dinner Mate” Poster

Upcoming MBC Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate” has launched a brand new poster of its 4 main actors.

“Dinner Mate” is about to inform the love story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. Via consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately recuperate their capability to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

The brand new poster provides a sneak peek of the 4 characters who will lead the story, performed by Song Seung Heon, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Ji Hoon, and Apink’s Son Naeun. The tagline of the poster reads, “A scrumptious romance for you,” hinting on the addictive romance that may happen the place the tales of the 4 characters turn out to be intertwined on the dinner desk.

“Dinner Mate” will premiere at 9:30 p.m. KST on Could 25.

