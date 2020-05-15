Apink’s Son Naeun Thanks “Parasite” Star Park So Dam For Thoughtful Show Of Support

The friendship between “Parasite” star Park So Dam and Apink’s Son Naeun continues to be going robust!

On Could 14, Son Naeun took to Instagram to disclose that Park So Dam had despatched a espresso truck to the set of her upcoming MBC drama “Dinner Mate.” The idol-turned-actress shared an lovely picture of herself fortunately posing in entrance of the truck, which bore a banner with the affectionate message: “Please take excellent care of our fairly Naeun-nie. Let’s go, Son Naeun! Discover power!”

One other banner subsequent to the truck featured a photograph of Park So Dam and Son Naeun from Apink’s live performance earlier this 12 months, together with the message: “To the solid and crew of ‘Dinner Mate,’ please all the time keep wholesome in each thoughts and physique. Good luck on right now’s shoot as nicely!”

Son Naeun expressed her gratitude by writing within the caption, “Thanks, unnie,” utilizing a play on phrases to include the “Dam” from Park So Dam’s identify into the phrase “Thanks.” Referring to the names of their characters from the 2016 drama “Cinderella and 4 Knights,” she added, “Ha Gained x Hye Ji.”

Son Naeun’s upcoming drama “Dinner Mate,” which will even star Tune Seung Heon, Search engine marketing Ji Hye, and Lee Ji Hoon, premieres on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Son Naeun and Park So Dam in “Cinderella and 4 Knights” with English subtitles under!

