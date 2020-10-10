Apink’s Yoon Bomi Joins Song Ha Yoon And U-KISS’s Jun In New Rom-Com

Apink’s Yoon Bomi is returning to the drama world!

On October 9, it was introduced that Yoon Bomi has joined the solid of the upcoming fantasy romantic comedy “Please Don’t Meet Him” (working title).

The present is a couple of girl named Search engine optimization Ji Sung who needs to fall in love but in addition needs to keep away from the fallacious males. In order to create the proper love life, she develops a man-made intelligence (AI) fridge that analyzes folks to guage their personalities. Song Ha Yoon takes the function of Search engine optimization Ji Sung, and U-KISS’s Jun performs Jung Kook Hee, who’s the one person who her AI can’t analyze.

Yoon Bomi’s company Play M Leisure said, “Yoon Bomi has taken a task within the new MBC every1 drama ‘Please Don’t Meet Him.’ Please ship your heat assist to Yoon Bomi as she makes a comeback with a brand new drama, and please sit up for it.”

She is taking the function of Moon Ye Seul, who struggles with a troublesome courting life as a result of she’s so fast to fall in love. She’s assigned to a task as an epidemic prevention worker after being a UI designer for an digital safety group.

Yoon Bomi has beforehand acted in dramas corresponding to “As a result of It’s My First Life” and “Love Detective Sherlock Okay.”

“Please Don’t Meet Him” will premiere in October.

