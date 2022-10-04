Apology of crime: how a narcocorrido in honor of “Chapo” Guzmán tarnished a historic celebration in Sinaloa

A corrido singer paid tribute to “El Chapo” during the closing of a concert celebrating the 491st anniversary of Culiacán (Photo: Twitter/@CMAS_AC)

during the celebrations of 491 anniversary of Culiacanthe concert known as Ochito Festin said celebration, the singer of lying corridos Featherweight made a tribute to Joaquín El Chapo Guzman through a narcocorrido.

The celebration began on Friday, September 23 and ended on October 1 in Culiacán, Sinaloa. On that last date it was Featherweightperformed the song that caused the controversy, which is called always pending.

The piece of music contains the acronym JGL in reference to Joaquin Guzman Loera El Chapo. Also the letter mentions: I take care of the square of Mr. Guzmán.

As a result of these actions the Sinaloan Active Women’s Collective, AC spoke out against through his account on the social network Twitter, where he stated that these acts were about apology of the crimebecause even during the show the image of El Chapo on the stage.

This civil organization is based in Sinaloa, has worked for more than 20 years and seeks full respect for women’s rights.

City Council of Culiacán on the celebrations of the 491 anniversary of Culiacán: the beginning of the end of drug culture in Culiacán.

It should be noted that the head of Culture in Culiacán, Alonso Ramírez, pointed out that the event was attended by thousands of people and it featured a “gold clasp” closure. In addition, he pointed out that this type of acts motivates to continue doing cultural events for the inhabitants of Culiacán.

Through his social networks, the corrido singer shared part of the presentation with which the Culiacán celebrations closed.

For its part, the City Council of Culiacán shared a statement in which it distanced itself from the presentation of Featherweight, pointed out that he supported the dissemination of the event but pointed out that the event was organized by local businessmen. At the same time, condemned the presentation in which the narcocorrido sounded and mentioned that these acts go against the principles and values ​​of the Municipality.

“The decision to include the presentation of ‘Featherweight’ in the event, was taken by the last minute organizers due to the cancellation of another artist that was previously scheduled.”, can be read in the statement.

It was also mentioned in the text that the authority supports freedom of expression of all the artists.

In the City Council statement, reference is made to the presentation of “Featherweight”. (Photo: City Hall of Culiacán)

Other users the Twitter they signaled their dissatisfaction or even their approval before the event that happened last weekend.

“The net raffled Featherweight in the 8th, took out the unpublished ones and made me forget Junior H That nose goes up”; “Yesterday the 8th was a Band-Aid for the heart”; “I have a bittersweet feeling for the 8th, on the one hand happy because I didn’t spend money because the only one I wanted to see was Junior H, and sad because instead of him they brought Featherweight ”, were some of the comments published on the social network.

It is not the only song that refers to the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel. There is also the song JGLwhich, within the framework of the national celebrations of September 15, said composition made the grouping the addictive will rank at number one of the list Regional Mexican Airplay the Billboard.

