Apoorva Rao Wiki, Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Motion pictures, Photographs

Apoorva Rao is a South Indian actress, Dancer and Fashion who essentially works within the Tamil cinema trade. She is a famend classical dancer and carried out Bharatanatyam in more than a few level presentations and occasions. Apoorva made a debut throughout the Theenkirai film and adopted through gave the impression briefly motion pictures and track movies. Not too long ago, Apoorva roped for the Pink And Practice film the place she pairs along with her boyfriend Ajay Vandaiyar. Apoorva has a dual sister Ananya S Rao and so they put up dance movies on social media platforms.