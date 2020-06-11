Apparently, Avatar 2 Filming Again Is Causing Some Drama In New Zealand

Most movie productions are nonetheless closed down and ready for the all-clear following the worldwide shutdown, however one film is already on observe to get again to work. Or reasonably, two films are about to get again to work, since Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are being filmed on the identical time in New Zealand. We just lately bought phrase that the manufacturing within the island nation was getting again underway, however whereas Avatar followers are most likely very excited the long-awaited movie is coming, some politicians in New Zealand are lower than thrilled.