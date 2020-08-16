Apparently, Ben Affleck Was Supposed To Be Filming A Movie Right Now Instead Of Hanging Out With Ana De Armas

Depart a Remark
If you happen to’ve been preserving tabs on Ben Affleck and his high-profile relationship with No Time To Die and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, you in all probability noticed Affleck simply whiling away and ready on his beau whereas she filmed in Malibu just a few days in the past. Lest you assume he’s simply spending his time supporting her nowadays, we just lately discovered Affleck himself was speculated to be filming a film proper now.
There’s been lots of speak about motion pictures resuming filming with new security protocols, however many of those motion pictures which have gotten off of the bottom once more are movies which might be being shot exterior of the U.S. This has left some U.S.-based motion pictures successfully grounded or not less than trying to discover new studio to movie in elsewhere, together with a flick starring Ben Affleck that was 5 weeks away from capturing final spring when the shutdown occurred.
Ben Affleck was speculated to movie a brand new film in Los Angeles, per a New York Instances report wanting on the state of the business proper now. In it, it particulars that when the pandemic got here round, it turned clear that LA County’s testing capability was “too low” for the film to get rolling there. Instead, the manufacturing regarded to Austin and is now taking a look at London to maneuver ahead.
The flick in query is unlikely to be The Final Duel, as that high-profile film was already capturing in France and different places when the shutdown began. Disney shut down manufacturing on that film, which additionally stars Matt Damon (in a uncommon reunion with Affleck), Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, on March 13. It has since had its launch date shifted into Hamilton’s outdated slot on October 15, 2021.
Ben Affleck additionally has his subsequent directorial effort Ghost Military arising, together with Robert Rodriguez’s film Hypnotic and the remake of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution. It’s Hypnotic that’s possible being touched on within the NY Instances report, although it’s not explicitly said.
That’s as a result of the brand new report touches on the film having shifted from Los Angeles to Austin earlier than Austin turned a Covid-19 hotspot. In reality, in June of 2020, it was reported that Hypnotic deliberate to shift from California to Texas in July, which might have resulted in $24 million spent within the state, per the Austin Chronicle. Clearly, by way of a collection of unlucky occasions, this hasn’t occurred. Mark Gill, producer for Hypnotic’s Solstice Studios, can also be cited within the article.
Instead of filming, Ben Affleck retains getting caught by the paparazzi smoking on balconies whereas Ana De Armas works in Malibu. As fairly as that setting is, I’d guess many individuals can be champing on the bit to get again to work at this level. Issues are ever-changing, notably with Hollywood tasks proper now, and persistence is actually the secret. But, given Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ penchant for spending time collectively, who is aware of if he is pumped about getting again to the grind?
Solstice Studios, which is producing Hypnotic, is presently pushing out the Russell Crowe starrer Unhinged which can be hitting theaters within the U.S. and has already premiered globally. In the meantime, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have their very own film, Deep Water, arising.
