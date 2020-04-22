Apparently Michael Fassbender Was Being Eyed For A Spider-Man Villain Role

View this put up on Instagram

Right here’s some extra enjoyable lizard idea artwork for wonderful Spiderman. Enjoying round with what number of human options I might put into the face. This may’ve been a center stage within the transformation, unsure. Right here I used to be including some Michael Fassbender. At one level he was thought of for the function. #spiderman #lizard #thelizard #amazingspiderman #conceptart #creaturedesign #peterparker