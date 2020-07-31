Apparently Nicolas Cage Almost Got To Play One Of Will Ferrell’s Craziest Roles

So I wanted a backside out second and I used to be like we speak about Chaz, what when you went to go see Chaz and he was crashing funerals? And it was simply so grim that it sends you again to your buddy. So Owen wrote most of that scene and it was actually humorous. We had been attempting to get Will until midnight the evening earlier than he was capturing. It was sooner or later. We had been having a really laborious time confirming him and we had Nick Cage as a backup. I by no means advised anybody that.