Apparently Nicolas Cage Almost Got To Play One Of Will Ferrell’s Craziest Roles

Man, we love tales about “almosts” in Hollywood. Tom Selleck virtually performed Indiana Jones. Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the position of Bella in Twilight. Julia Roberts was supplied Meg Ryan’s half in Sleepless in Seattle. So many alternative ways in which basic motion pictures might have pivoted. Like, Nic Cage may need been shouting for his mother to deliver the meatloaf in Wedding ceremony Crashers.
Wait, what?
Chaz could be one among Will Ferrell’s weirdest roles. He is in Wedding ceremony Crashers for a sizzling minute. And he’s there to persuade Owen Wilson’s character that the trail of being a marriage crasher results in despair and doom. Chaz lives at house. He spends his day in a signature gown. He loves meatloaf. Hardly a task mannequin. However Wedding ceremony Crashers director David Dobkin just lately defined on the Spitballing Pod that the half virtually went to Nic Cage, and now we have to see that footage. Stated Dobkin:
So I wanted a backside out second and I used to be like we speak about Chaz, what when you went to go see Chaz and he was crashing funerals? And it was simply so grim that it sends you again to your buddy. So Owen wrote most of that scene and it was actually humorous. We had been attempting to get Will until midnight the evening earlier than he was capturing. It was sooner or later. We had been having a really laborious time confirming him and we had Nick Cage as a backup. I by no means advised anybody that.
Satirically, we managed to talk to Will Ferrell about this very scene when he was selling Eurovision: The Story of Hearth Saga. And he appeared genuinely shocked that sooner or later of labor has led to a lifetime of individuals shouting the phrase “meatloaf” at him.
That’s how memorable Chaz was, as a personality. And he would have been even MORE memorable if it was Nicolas Cage who got here down these steps and confronted Owen Wilson with phrases of “knowledge,” to get him again on the precise path. Cage definitely has the flexibility to lean into the madness of all of it. You see that {photograph} from Mandy up above, proper? Cage basically goes out of his method to out-Cage himself with every new venture.
However Chaz might have been a really humorous aspect cameo for an actor who completely has a humorousness about his profession and the way he’s perceived within the business. Hell, Nic Cage is at the moment engaged on a film known as The Insufferable Weight of Large Expertise, the place he plans to play a fictionalized model of himself, re-enacting basic Cage motion pictures from the 1990s resembling Con Air and Face Off.
Signal us up, instantly.
Anywho, David Dobkin did get Will Ferrell on the final minute, and Nic Cage in 2005 was coming off of Nationwide Treasure, about to make The Climate Man, World Commerce Middle and The Wicker Man. So, everybody gained. Kinda.
