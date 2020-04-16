Apparently, Survivor: Winners At War Also Let Sandra See Her Family

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for Survivor: Winners At War. Learn at your personal threat!
Survivor: Winners At War has aired its household episode, and as has been the case with many occasions this season, it did not play out within the typical method. In a traditional season, a contest can be held to find out which contestants would get further face time with their family members after seeing them, however Jeff Probst had a shock. There can be no competitors, and even the contestants on the Fringe of Extinction received a go to from family and friends.
And sure, it seems to be like actually each contestant received to see somebody. Sandra Diaz-Twine replied to a snarky fan on Twitter, and alleged that, regardless of her self-removal from the sport, she too received to see her family members.
The second wasn’t proven on Survivor: Winners At War, so it is not totally clear if that is Sandra Diaz-Twine throwing shade or an occasion that really occurred. Personally, I may consider that it occurred, if solely as a result of CBS had already sprung for the remainder of the households of everybody else. Leaving its two-time winner out of the combination merely as a result of she dropped from the competitors early can be sort of merciless, and doubtlessly anger an necessary determine in Survivor historical past.
For these unaware, Sandra Diaz-Twine is at the moment the one participant not presently part of the episodes of Survivor: Winners At War. Sandra had a shot at re-entering the sport as soon as she arrived on the Fringe of Extinction, however quickly “raised the white flag” to disqualify herself from the sport. Sandra defined to contestants she knew she had a low likelihood of returning to the sport attributable to being a poor competitors participant, and did not really feel like struggling on the Fringe of Extinction simply to be finally eradicated anyway.
The choice ensured Sandra was allowed to dwell in consolation the previous couple weeks of Survivor: Winners At War, but in addition got here at a value. Sandra is not going to be part of the Season 40 jury, which can forged their vote to find out the $2 million winner. Apparently although, the Survivor staff did not totally exclude Sandra from all festivities, which should present they don’t seem to be bitter about shedding the two-time winner the minute she was first eradicated.
Which is not all that shocking. Survivor: Winners At War has been fairly entertaining. Jeff Probst believes it has been the perfect season but, and it is onerous to argue contemplating all of the loopy issues which have transpired thus far. It will little question give Season 41 (which is postponed) quite a bit to dwell as much as, and have followers begging for an additional all-star season before later.
Survivor: Winners At War airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As all the time, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest occurring in tv and films.
