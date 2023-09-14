Apparently, Taylor Swift Broke Her $12,000 Ring At The 2023 VMAs:

The singer-songwriter accessorized her Reputation-inspired awards show ensemble with an asymmetrical Versace gown featuring a thigh-high cut, gold button detailing, as well as an open back with a multitude of gemstones, but she appeared to lose one of her rings during the evening.

At Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards, an artist ultimately tied the record for the most competitive category VMA victories in a single evening after 36 years.

In 1987, when his groundbreaking “Sledgehammer” video dominated the fourth annual VMAs, Peter Gabriel set this record with nine victories. This year, the woman introduced by surprise presenter Justin Timberlake as “the unstoppable Taylor Swift” additionally accomplished this feat.

The vintage onyx and diamond ring by Van Cleef & Arpels retails for a staggering $12,000, which explains why Taylor notified a security agent as soon as she noticed the missing diamond center.

Swift Won Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Video, As Well As Three Technical Awards For “Anti-Hero”:

In the video, Taylor might have been seen bending down to investigate the floor while another individual utilized their flashlight to assist with the search effort. Unfortunately, it is unknown whether the celebrity was able to get back the diamond.

By the time Taylor took the stage at the conclusion of the evening to accept the coveted Video of the Year Award for her single “Anti-Hero,” the ring was completely absent from her left hand.

Swift won Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Video, as well as three technical awards for “Anti-Hero,” in addition to Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Midnights, as well as Summer Tour of the Year for her blockbuster Eras Tour.

She also prolonged her record to be the artist alongside the most Video of the Year accolades and became the first artist in history to receive this honor for two consecutive years.

Swift, Additional Eight Of The Eleven Categories In Which She Was Nominated:

Swift equaled the record established by Oscar-nominated video directors-turned-Hollywood filmmakers David Fincher as well as Spike Jonze.

In addition to her Video of the Year victory, the performer was also victorious in eight of the eleven other categories for which she received nominations, bringing her total number of VMA victories to 23.

Swift Remarked. “Okay, This Is Totally Unbelievable,” Taylor Was Overcome With Emotion While Receiving A Moonman For Video Of The Year:

Taylor exclaimed, “Okay, this is unbelievable,” as she accepted a Moonman for Video of the Year, which, incidentally, led to her surpassing her own record for most victories in the category.

“I just wish to convey that the fact that this was a fan-voted award matters so much to me because of the memories we’ve made recently.”

Swift’s Statement My Recent Tour Has Been The Most Joyous And Exhilarating Experience Of My Life:

“My recent tour was the most joyous and exhilarating experience of my life. And we are not even midway through. This past year has felt like an adventure of a lifetime.

I can’t believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I introduced the Midnights album,” she added before adding, “And all I have to say tonight was thank you. I’m astounded. Thank you so much for your support. I adore you very much.”