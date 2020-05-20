Apparently The 2021 Oscars Might End Up Being Delayed

The 2020 theatrical calendar has been considerably shaken up by the well being disaster, with loads of accomplished films and people near the end line being delayed to both later within the 12 months or into 2021. There are a handful of films which have since determined to forgo a theatrical launch in favor of popping out on VOD or streaming, however if you mix these delays with the flicks that have been within the midst of manufacturing and needed to cease rolling cameras, the result’s a domino impact that stretches out to late 2022, and will find yourself going additional.