Apparently The Wizard Of Oz’s Cowardly Lion Costume Was Made From Real Lion Fur

In relation to making film magic, all kinds of various spells are used to conjure up the photographs you see on the display. Whether or not it is sensible results, CG, or a wide range of different strategies, Hollywood resorts to many various completely different ways to make the flicks come to life. That is actually the case with 1939’s spellbinding The Wizard of Oz. The fantastical masterpiece is an unimaginable achievement, significantly on the subject of its make-up, artwork path, and costume designs. Many elements of the movie’s imagery are iconic in the present day for a motive. Nonetheless, on the subject of one side of Oz particularly, it wasn’t film magic. It was the true deal. Particularly, we’re speaking in regards to the bushy costume used to carry the Cowardly Lion to the display. Certainly, to create the impact of the famously scaredy-cat lion, real-life lion fur was used to make the pelt look genuine. Oh my!