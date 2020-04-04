Apparently The Wizard Of Oz’s Cowardly Lion Costume Was Made From Real Lion Fur

Depart a Remark
In relation to making film magic, all kinds of various spells are used to conjure up the photographs you see on the display. Whether or not it is sensible results, CG, or a wide range of different strategies, Hollywood resorts to many various completely different ways to make the flicks come to life. That is actually the case with 1939’s spellbinding The Wizard of Oz. The fantastical masterpiece is an unimaginable achievement, significantly on the subject of its make-up, artwork path, and costume designs. Many elements of the movie’s imagery are iconic in the present day for a motive. Nonetheless, on the subject of one side of Oz particularly, it wasn’t film magic. It was the true deal. Particularly, we’re speaking in regards to the bushy costume used to carry the Cowardly Lion to the display. Certainly, to create the impact of the famously scaredy-cat lion, real-life lion fur was used to make the pelt look genuine. Oh my!
On the public sale website Bonhams, the place the costume was being bought, somebody on Reddit dug by the outline of Bert Lahr’s signature costume they usually found a stunning and doubtlessly upsetting piece of data. Apparently, the Cowardly Lion costume seen within the basic movie was constructed from actual lion pores and skin and fur. The apparel was reportedly constructed from a large mixture of human hair and lion fur and conceal, with the hair/mane coming from the previous whereas the physique fur itself (together with on the ft) got here from the latter. Whereas the fur does look life like, one most likely would not guess it was actual.
Since we’re speaking in regards to the very early days of moviemaking right here, there was most likely just one (possibly two) costumes available for the actors. There was rather a lot written in regards to the problem of creating this film, significantly on the subject of the costumes. For example, the Tin Man’s silver sheen was apparently so poisonous that it brought on actor Jack Haley to go to the hospital. Due to this fact, the strategies of creating the Cowardly Lion’s signature costume are believably excessive too, utilizing real-life lion fur and pores and skin to make the human-sized lion a actuality. As a bit of basic film historical past, you do not have to think about that it bought for a fairly penny. The last bid drew in slightly over $three million, which truthfully sounds low. You may assume that it’d go slightly greater.
Naturally, if The Wizard of Oz had been made in the present day, there isn’t any method in hell they might permit this to occur. PETA can be absolutely slamming down each door at MGM, throwing protests galore due to this info. However The Wizard of Oz was initially launched again in 1939, which implies that such animal ethics and animal safety teams weren’t round again then (at the very least, to not the identical measurement and scale they’re in the present day). Additionally, it needs to be famous that within the ’30s, faux fur designs weren’t what they’re in the present day. Which may’ve performed a consider utilizing actual against faux lion fur whereas creating this basic costume.
In any case, when it got here to creating the Cowardly Lion’s well-known costume, it’s secure to say that these designers weren’t afraid to make use of the true factor.
