Apparently There Was A Graphic Peeing Scene In Cats That Was Cut

Was it Mister Mistoffelees in the lounge? Might it have been Bustopher Jones on the docks? Or was it Macavity and/or Bombalurina, proper in the course of the Jellicle Ball flooring? If you happen to thought any of these options have been appropriate, you’re completely flawed! Per a follow-up tweet from one other Cats veteran, it was none apart from Insurgent Wilson’s Jennyanydots, within the kitchen sink, staring straight into the viewers’s souls.