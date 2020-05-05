Apple Adds AFI Movie Club Picks to Apple TV App – Variety

The American Movie Institute’s AFI Movie Club, day by day choices of favourite movies new and previous to watch throughout quarantine, is now out there straight on the Apple TV app — thereby making it simpler to stream the titles from the app or pay Apple to hire or purchase the titles.

Launched in March, AFI Movie Club’s first choice was “The Wizard of Oz,” picked by Steven Spielberg. The non-profit org is pitching the coronavirus-timed sequence as “motion pictures to watch collectively whereas we’re aside.”

With its addition to the Apple TV app, the AFI’s movies are listed underneath the “Browse by Assortment” menu and shall be up to date day by day with the newest choices. Tuesday’s choose: 1960’s “Spartacus,” starring Kirk Douglas, out there to buy for $14.99 or hire for $3.99. If a title is accessible to watch on a streaming service (like HBO Now, Hulu or Disney Plus), the Apple TV app will present you that choice as effectively.

The AFI Movie Club assortment is accessible now on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, choose Samsung and LG sensible TVs, and Roku and Amazon Hearth TV gadgets.

Different friends who’ve launched AFI Movie Club movie titles embody: J.J. Abrams, Halle Berry, Jack Black, Hanelle Culpepper, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Hugh Grant, Morgan Freeman, Taylor Hackford, Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Elisabeth Moss, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Emma Roberts, Alicia Silverstone and Sharon Stone.

Films on the AFI Movie Club record thus far embody “Moulin Rouge,” “Some Like It Sizzling”; “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Discovered to Cease Worrying and Love the Bomb”; “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”; “To Kill a Mockingbird”; “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Child” and “E.T.: The Further-Terrestrial,” “The Sound of Music” and “Moonlight.” And — on Could 4th — the choose was “Star Wars: A New Hope.”