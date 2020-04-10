General News

Apple and Google team up in bid to use smartphones to track coronavirus spread

April 10, 2020
The app will use a Bluetooth era to track every phone a person is offered in contact with, elevating points over privateness

Apple and Google launched Friday an exceptional collaboration to leverage smartphone era to help trace and embrace the unfold of coronavirus.

The collaboration will open up their cell working applications to allow for the appearance of complicated “contact-tracing” apps, which may run on iPhones and Android telephones alike.

