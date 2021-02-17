Apple and Skydance Animation Formally Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Following Selection‘s unique report in December, Apple is formally saying its multi-year content material partnership with David Ellison’s Skydance Animation.

The settlement, which incorporates the beforehand introduced characteristic movies “Luck” and “Spellbound,” may also embody what Apple billed as “first-ever theatrical-quality animated tv collection” for Apple TV Plus subscribers.

Skydance Animation is a division of Ellison’s Skydance Media, which is run by John Lasseter and president Holly Edwards. The deal reunites Lasseter with the Cupertino big a long time after he based Pixar with the late Steve Jobs.

The primary collection up is “The Seek for WondLa,” which scored a two-season order to start out, based mostly on the beloved guide collection by Tony DiTerlizzi. The Apple authentic can be written and govt produced by showrunner Lauren Montgomery, with Chad Quant, DiTerlizzi, and Gotham Group additionally serving as govt producers. A number of different titles are anticipated to be introduced within the coming months.

“Luck,” from director Peggy Holmes and author Kiel Murray, follows the unluckiest lady on this planet thrown into battle in an unseen world of excellent and unhealthy luck. The musical characteristic “Spellbound” follows a younger feminine lead hoping to interrupt the spell that divides her magical kingdom, and comes from director Vicky Jenson and writers Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

In simply over a yr since launch, Apple Originals have been honored with 242 awards nominations and 66 wins, together with Critics Selection Awards, Critics Selection Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Picture Award, a Peabody Award and extra.

Beforehand engaged in a theatrical distribution cope with Paramount Footage, the animation pact makes Apple Studios a critical participant in each TV and movie codecs. The service already counts the current Golden Globe nominee for finest animated image “Wolfwalkers,” Daytime Emmy Award-winner for Excellent Youngsters’s Program “Ghostwriter,” and Daytime Emmy winner “Snoopy in Area,” based mostly on the “Peanuts” character.