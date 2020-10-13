Apple announces HomePod Mini: worth, release date and pre-order for new smart speaker

It’s been a giant day for customers – not solely has Prime Day kicked off with some nice offers, however the iPhone 12 has additionally lastly been introduced.

Sure, after an unprecedented delay we lastly acquired to see the iPhone 12 in all its glory at Apple’s ‘Hello, Velocity’ launch occasion, however that’s not all Apple has up their sleeve.

Apple was rumoured to announce different new merchandise akin to AirTags and new AirPods, however the first to get confirmed was the HomePod Mini, Apple’s newest addition into the smart speaker market.

What’s the HomePod Mini?

The HomePod Mini will likely be a smaller, cheaper different to Apple’s authentic HomePod. Consider it because the Apple model of the Echo Dot, which is at the moment seeing 60 per cent off in a Prime Day deal.

HomePod Mini makes use of the Siri digital assistant – the identical one present in iPhones and iPads – and has all of the anticipated smart speaker options, akin to the power to play music, management different smart residence gadgets and set alarms, calendar reminders and all kinds of helpful duties.

The unique HomePod initially solely supported Apple Music, although Apple has promised that third-party streaming companies will quickly be supported additionally.

New options within the HomePod Mini embrace the Apple S5 chip (additionally seen within the Apple Watch SE) which Apple claims makes use of computational fashions to regulate how your music sounds 180 occasions per second – so it’s fairly highly effective. For those who personal a number of HomePod mini audio system they’ll play music in sync, or create a stereo impact if each positioned in the identical room.

When is the HomePod Mini launched?

The HomePod Mini is ready for release on sixteenth November right here within the UK, simply in time for Black Friday.

How a lot will the HomePod Mini price?

The HomePod Mini will retail for $99 within the US, a UK worth is but to be confirmed, though that converts to round £76.

Can I pre-order the HomePod Mini?

Pre-order for the HomePod Mini will go reside within the UK on sixth November.