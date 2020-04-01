Apple buys popular weather app Dark Sky, plans to shut down Android versions

Darkish Sky said no changes shall be made proper now to its iOS app, which costs $three.99, regardless that it’s going to not be to be had to acquire for Android clients.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
Go away a remark
Darkish Sky said no changes shall be made proper now to its iOS app, which costs $three.99, regardless that it’s going to not be to be had to acquire for Android clients.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment