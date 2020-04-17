Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledges potential job cuts in company-wide meeting

Apple employees may must brace for course of cuts, in line with a company-wide meeting run through in a different way constructive CEO Tim Cook dinner on Thursday.

Bloomberg experiences the digital meeting was as soon as known as to discuss Apple’s plan for weathering the coronavirus pandemic, which seen the company shut practically all its shops worldwide. Cook dinner conceded it was as soon as inevitable that Apple may very well be impacted, nonetheless remained assured it would bounce once more.

“If we maintain contemplating doing what we do very best, if we keep investing, if we arrange the business correctly and make choices collaboratively, if we look after our teams, if our teams care for his or her work, I don’t see any motive why to be anything nonetheless constructive,” Cook dinner knowledgeable his employees. Study further…

Further about Apple, Tim Cook dinner, Apple Retailers, Coronavirus, and Covid 19

