Apple cider vinegar, is it useful to lose weight?

Romina Pereiro talks about apple cider vinegar. She demystifies its slimming power and raises the risks that consuming it daily can bring to health.

The warmth arrives, the sun begins to rise and, of course, the inquiries also begin to increase about people who are looking for different very unhealthy methods to lose weight.

Unfortunately, food fads promoted by so-called influencers on social networks or by certain communication figures or celebrities are on the rise and can endanger health. Avoid pursuing a body model or a weight proposed by others that they have little to do with reality and with a comfortable and healthy body.

Among all those popular methods without medical evidence, the classic Apple vinagerwhich people mistakenly believe is used to burn calories. This vinegar is nothing more than acetic acid, produced by the fermentation of apple sugar.

Eating too much apple cider vinegar or other types of vinegar can irritate and cause digestive problems (Gettyimages)

This belief, false of course, and that has no scientific basis, says that by taking a certain amount of apple cider vinegar every day, it has some ability to reach mysterious to adipose tissue and burn it. There is not much more explanation than that.

others propose consume apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach to regulate the pH that, by the way, will generate the opposite and can even cause gastric problems. For all this, this drink or dressing neither regulates the pH of the body nor burns fat. None of these statements has no scientific basis. It’s not serious. Is a false belief.

No food has the quality to burn fat by itself (Gettyimages)

They are popular myths that circulate through the networks. You have to be careful because not only does it not have that benefit, but it can have some dangerous consequences to health. For example, burn or irritate the mouth or esophagus, stomach, deteriorate tooth enamelamong some other situations in which your health may be at risk.

More than half of the population has gastritis or gastric problems. Gastritis occurs when the stomach lining becomes swollen or inflamed. Gastritis can last only for a short time (acute gastritis) and can also last for months or years (chronic gastritis).

One of the causes can be excessive alcohol consumption or infection of the stomach with a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori. If people drink apple cider vinegar thinking that it helps them lose weight, what they are doing is throwing fire and throwing acid at something that is inflamed and needs the opposite.

Remember that in order to lose weight, it is always important to change your habits in a healthy way and to seek a comfortable and healthy weight and body, ceasing to want to fit into certain stereotypes of hegemonic bodies that are imposed by others.

* Romina Pereiro has a degree in nutrition MN 7722

* Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotny / Editing: Rocío Klipphan

