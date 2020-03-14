Apple Closes All Stores Outside China for Two Weeks Because of Coronavirus

Apple is shutting down its almost 500 retail shops worldwide exterior of China till March 27 in an effort to reduce the unfold of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The transfer was introduced late Friday in a press release by CEO Tim Prepare dinner. Within the Larger China area, the place the COVID-19 outbreak first erupted, Apple had shut down its retail shops beginning in early February, and had reopened all 42 of them by Friday, March 13.

In accordance with Prepare dinner, it discovered from its expertise in China that “the simplest solution to decrease danger of the virus’s transmission is to scale back density and maximize social distance. As charges of new infections proceed to develop elsewhere, we’re taking extra steps to guard our staff members and clients.”

As such, Apple is closing all retail shops exterior of Larger China till March 27. The corporate had 510 shops worldwide on the finish of 2019. The corporate will proceed to function its on-line shops, in addition to the App Retailer. For service and assist, clients can go to assist.apple.com.

The shop closures are prone to additional depress Apple’s gross sales for the present quarter, which ends March 28. The tech large had warned traders in mid-February that it could miss income targets for the March 2020 quarter as a result of of coronavirus-related disruptions. In China, iPhone gross sales plummeted 61% in February, per authorities information.

On Thursday, Apple introduced its annual Worldwide Builders Convention (WWDC) in June would happen as an online-only occasion.

Amongst different steps Apple is taking in response to COVID-19, it’s shifting to “versatile work preparations” in every single place exterior of Larger China, which suggests workers “ought to work remotely if their job permits, and people whose work requires them to be on web site ought to comply with steerage to maximise interpersonal house,” Prepare dinner stated within the assertion. All employees paid on an hourly foundation will proceed to obtain pay “in alignment with enterprise as regular operations,” he added.

To this point, Apple up to now has dedicated $15 million worldwide in donations to the worldwide COVID-19 response, in response to Prepare dinner. The corporate is matching worker donations two-to-one to assist response efforts to the pandemic domestically, nationally and internationally.

(Pictured above: The Apple Downtown Brooklyn retailer in New York Metropolis)