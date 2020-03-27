Apple Giving Free 90-Day Access to Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Software

Apple is making the Final Cut Pro X video-editing suite and Logic Pro X recording-studio package deal obtainable without cost 90-day trials amid the stay-at-home COVID-19 disaster.

With the free software program deal, the tech big is hoping that people who find themselves caught at dwelling and searching for one thing new to grasp will obtain the packages — flexing their creativity to create movies with Final Cut Pro X and audio tracks with Logic Pro X.

The free trial of Final Cut Pro X (for Macs) is on the market at this hyperlink; Apple has beforehand supplied a free 30-day trial of the software program. The obtain web page for the free Logic Pro X trial might be obtainable quickly.

Apple joins different corporations are briefly providing free entry to software program throughout the COVID-19 disaster.

For instance, Avid final week introduced that, for certified clients “who’re impacted by facility closures or want to briefly allow distant employees,” it would present free 90-day licenses to Pro Instruments, Media Composer and Sibelius (extra data at this hyperlink). The provide extends to college students who’re affected, as effectively.

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is often priced at $299.99. The software program requires a Mac with macOS 10.14.6 or later, four gigabytes of reminiscence (eight GB advisable for 4K modifying), a Steel-capable graphics card and three.eight GB of obtainable disk area.

Logic Pro X ($199.99) requires macOS 10.13.6 or later; four GB of RAM; an OpenCL-capable graphics card or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or later; 256 MB of VRAM; and 6 GB of disk area for a minimal set up or up to 63 GB of disk area for the complete Sound Library set up.

(Pictured above: Final Cut Pro X)