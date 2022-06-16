Apple has been trolling for 15 years: it still uses a CRT monitor with a blue screen to represent Windows in macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura was released on June 6 during the traditional developer conference. This version is currently only available for developers, but in autumn it will reach all users with improvements in the way of working with windows on the desktop.

Despite the arrival of renewed functions such as Stage Manager, the traditions are still in force. By this we mean the trolling that began in 2007 as a joke, in which Apple makes fun of Windows with a ridiculous icon that identifies computers that have this software on a local network.

Apple continues with its prank on Windows

Apple in recent years has wanted to improve the general aesthetics of its software. In the last updates they have made efforts, especially in the icons, to modernize them and better integrate it into the operating system. But they have had a budget for all the system icons except one: the Windows computer on a local network.

Although there is always hope for this change, when installing the macOS Ventura beta we have detected that the icon used to identify Windows computers connected to a local network is a CRT monitor that does a lot of damage, it is not used in any computer. Also, they are so funny at Apple that they represent it with a blue wallpaper, as if it were a screenshot of death, which are classic in Windows when it gets stuck. But they do not stop here, since in the name, it is shown how Generic PC. That is, it seems that they try to do everything possible to ridicule it to the fullest.





But for those more skeptical, it’s not that they don’t have designs to represent Windows. In the screenshot above, you can see right next to the CRT monitor, a LCD screen a little more current. But it is seen that although they have the resource, at Apple they are still amused by having this joke with their operating system.





There is still confidence that next year at the end this icon will be modified to adapt it to the present. But we have been with this confidence since 2007, and it seems that it will not end up arriving any time soon. This means that finally there is no understanding that Apple, a company that takes care of every last detail, has not opted to make a simple change in this icon.

But this is not the first time that Apple wants to make a fool of Windows or Android. One of the great controversies that exist is, for example, on Apple TV + where practically all villains use an Android phone or a Windows computer. But the characters that are the good guys in these series or movies use all Apple devices.