Apple iPhone 12 Launch: Pricing, Model Specs Leak Out Ahead of Event

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 12 subsequent week however particulars supposedly spilling the beans on the tech large’s forthcoming first-ever 5G telephones have emerged on social media.

A person on China’s Weibo with the deal with “Kang” on Friday posted data allegedly revealing pricing and specs for 4 new Apple smartphones — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Professional, iPhone 12 Professional Max and iPhone 12 mini — in addition to a brand new cheaper HomePod mini sensible speaker, as noticed by MacRumors.

The caveat: The data is unconfirmed and should not totally sq. with what Apple really broadcasts at its launch occasion, slated for Oct. 13. It’s not clear how Kang got here by the small print. That mentioned, based on AppleTrack, whoever Kang is has a great monitor document of predicting Apple bulletins, together with precisely reporting a number of of the corporate’s bulletins from this 12 months’s WWDC and the brand new iPad Air mannequin introduced at its Sept. 15 occasion.

In line with Kang’s submit, every of the brand new iPhone 12s will assist the 5G wi-fi commonplace and have Apple’s Tremendous Retina XDR show and assist Dolby Imaginative and prescient HDR commonplace. Different alleged particulars:

(*12*)iPhone 12: Beginning at $799, the baseline mannequin may have a 6.1-inch display and 64 GB to 256 GB of storage. Obtainable in black, white, crimson, blue and inexperienced; delivery Oct. 23 or 24. (*12*)iPhone 12 Professional: Beginning at $999, additionally with a 6.1-inch display, out there in gold, silver, graphite and blue, with storage of 128 GB to 512 GB. Transport both Oct. 23 or 24. (*12*)iPhone 12 Professional Max: Beginning at $1,099, the 6.7-inch-screen mannequin can be out there in the identical colours and storage choices as Professional mannequin. Transport Nov. 20 or 21. (*12*)iPhone 12 mini: Beginning at $699 for mannequin with 5.4-inch show; out there in the identical colours and storage choices as iPhone 12. Transport Nov. 13 or 14.

Along with the iPhone 12 line, Apple additionally will introduce new wi-fi MagSafe chargers, per Kang’s submit; these would work with a brand new iPhone case that helps wi-fi charging, based on MacRumors. Additionally set to be introduced would be the HomePod mini, a 3.3-inch sensible speaker priced at $99 (versus $299 at present for the common HomePod); that supposedly will ship Nov. 16 or 17.

Tune in subsequent week to Apple’s Oct. 13 occasion, which begins at 10 a.m. PT, for the official bulletins.