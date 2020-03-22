Apple Is Donating Millions of Masks to Health Workers Battling Coronavirus, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple is donating a number of million industrial-grade respirator masks to well being care organizations, amid a essential scarcity of provides and tools wanted to reply these affected by the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tim Cook, the CEO of the tech large, confirmed Apple’s efforts to assist the trigger Saturday, saying the provides would go to suppliers within the U.S. and Europe.

“Our groups at Apple have been working to assist supply provides for healthcare suppliers combating COVID-19,” Cook wrote in a publish on Twitter. “We’re donating hundreds of thousands of masks for well being professionals within the US and Europe. To each one of the heroes on the entrance traces, we thanks.”

At a press convention earlier Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence stated that Apple was donating 2 million masks to U.S. organizations. “The president and I actually heard straight from Apple that they’re donating 2 million industrial masks to this effort across the nation and dealing with our administration to distribute these,” Pence instructed reporters.

It’s not clear how Apple has been ready to safe such a big batch of N95 respirator masks, that are the non-public protecting tools “most frequently used to management exposures to infections transmitted through the airborne route,” in accordance to the CDC. Apple didn’t reply to a request for more information.

Hollywood productions are pitching in to the trouble as effectively, with reveals together with “Pose,” “Station 19” and “The Resident” donating masks to native well being care employees.

N95 masks are in excessive demand proper now — and brief provide. In contrast to surgical masks, which aren’t thought-about respiratory safety, N95 masks have a particulate-filtering facepiece that filters at the very least 95% of airborne particles.

Pence, in his feedback on the White Home press convention Saturday, reiterated that corporations massive and small within the personal sector might help. “It’s a good time to go to your storeroom, and in case you have N95 masks — when you’ve acquired 100 of them, when you’ve go 10,000 of them — is to load ’em up [and] drive ’em over to your native hospital,” he stated.

Additionally Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated the state was sending 1 million N95 masks to New York Metropolis, with 500,000 certain for Lengthy Island. A day earlier, Cuomo ordered “non-essential” companies in New York to have their workers keep residence.

Critics have accused the Trump administration of being fully unprepared to reply to a pandemic of this type, and the president himself till a number of days in the past routinely tried to downplay the intense menace posed by COVID-19.

On Thursday, Trump argued it was particular person states — not the federal authorities — that bear the duty of procuring and distributing emergency medical provides. “The federal authorities isn’t supposed to be on the market shopping for huge quantities of objects after which delivery. You already know, we’re not a delivery clerk,” he stated. On Friday, Trump shifted tone, acknowledging that states are “having a tough time” getting masks and claimed the administration had used the Protection Manufacturing Act to order “hundreds of thousands of masks, that are coming and which might be distributed to the states.” In accordance to Pence, producers together with 3M and Honeywell have boosted manufacturing of N95 masks for well being care employees by the tens of hundreds of thousands.