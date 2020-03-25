Apple is hoping to start reopening stores in the first half of April

A month in the previous, Apple closed all of its retail shops outside of China as a result of of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, in step with a Bloomberg document, the company is wanting to start reopening them inside the first half of April.

Bloomberg quotes an inside memo Apple has despatched to its group of staff as announcing that the shops may be reopened on a “staggered” basis.

“Proper now, we watch for some shops may find a way to open inside the first half of April relying at the stipulations of their group,” reads the memo, signed by means of Apple’s senior vp of of us and retail Deirdre O’Brien.

The memo moreover reportedly knowledgeable workers that the company’s make money working from home preparations may be extended via a minimal of April 5. Be taught further…

Further about Apple, Coronavirus, Covid19, Tech, and Large Tech Corporations

