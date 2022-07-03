Apple keeps saying that Samsung copied her iPhone and that she dies on that hill

A senior executive of the Cupertino says that the South Korean and his Galaxy were a nuisance.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s current head of global marketing, speaking—with visible resentment—about the past of the iPhone and the arrival of samsung smartphoneshas said that the South Korean company was a nuisance and has stated that what they did with the Galaxy was plagiarize the technology of their iPhones.

The context of the video is the celebration of the 15 years since the launch of the first iPhone. In it, the newspaper examines what it calls the “iPhone Generation,” conducting interviews with both executives and former senior Apple officials as well as some long-time users who have lived with the smartphone all my life. The interesting thing is that, as you can imagine, the general tone of the report is very pleasant, which is why Joswiak’s response has attracted a lot of attention.

Above all because it has not been satisfied with rekindling an already lethargic conflict with the South Korean, but has specified: “they used innovations that we had created to create a cheap copy with a slightly larger screen”. The story speaks for itself, and seeing the Samsung’s multibillion-dollar position in the mobile marketthe bitterness of Joswiak’s words is understandable.

However, from 2011 to 2018 the two companies maintained a legal battle that Apple started for patent infringement and that cost them both millions of dollars. After the verdict was that, indeed, in many ways apple was right, Samsung was forced to pay another million that, on the other hand, would not mean much for the coffers of the second. Either way, we can’t help but be reminded of the pending litigation with Epic over Fortnite’s presence on the App Store, right?

