Apple Lands Anthony and Joe Russo’s Tom Holland Film ‘Cherry’

Apple Authentic Movies will debut “Cherry,” the extremely anticipated movie from administrators Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo. The movie will debut in early 2021 on Apple TV Plus.

In March 2019, Selection solely introduced that the Russo brothers would re-team with the Marvel star for the venture. Rounding out the movie’s forged are Kelli Burglund, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, Kyle Harvey and Thomas Lennon. The movie is co-written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot.

The movie is predicated on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical New York Occasions bestselling novel, which facilities on a former Military medic (performed by Holland) who returns house from conflict with undiagnosed PTSD, develops an opioid dependancy and begins robbing banks. Walker wrote the e book from jail after he was caught and convicted for theft in 2011.

“Cherry” is the primary movie from the administrators after wrapping up their four-film run at Marvel with “Avengers: Endgame.” The Russos additionally function producers on the movie by their AGBO banner, with AGBO vice chairman Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi, in addition to the Hideaway Leisure’s CEO Jonathan Grey and president Matthew Rhodes. Government producers on the movie embody AGBO’s Todd Makurath, Jake Aust and the Hideaway Leisure’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content material brokered the take care of Apple, which has been reported to be within the $40 million vary.

“Cherry” is the newest addition to a slate of high-profile releases for the streamer, together with Sofia Coppola’s “One The Rocks” (starring Rashida Jones and Invoice Murray), “The Sky is In every single place” (starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel), the 2020 Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary “Boys State” and the Spike Jonze-directed “Beastie Boys Story.” Different upcoming movies embody Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon” (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro), “Emancipation” from director Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith and “Sharper,” which stars and is produced by Julianne Moore.