Apple Launches ‘Apple Music TV,’ a 24-Hour Music Video Livestream

Apple has launched Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour curated livestream of widespread music movies that can even embrace “unique new music movies and premiers, particular curated music video blocks, and dwell reveals and occasions in addition to chart countdowns and friends,” in line with the announcement.

Apple Music TV will probably be accessible to U.S. residents solely on the Apple Music app and the Apple TV app. It may be discovered at apple.co/AppleMusicTV and within the browse tab within the Apple Music and Apple TV app.

The service premiered Monday morning (Oct. 19) with a countdown of the highest 100 all-time most-streamed songs within the U.S. on Apple Music. On Thursday (October 22), it’s going to have a good time the upcoming launch of Bruce Springsteens’s “Letter to You” album with an “all day Bruce takeover” that includes music-video blocks of his hottest movies, an interview with Zane Lowe, anchor of Apple Music’s radio station, and a particular livestream fan occasion.

It would even have two unique video premieres on Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, Joji’s “777” and Saint Jhn’s “Attractive”; the channel will premiere new movies each Friday at the moment.

Additional particulars have been scant earlier than launch, however Lowe’s involvement implies a connection between the brand new TV channel and Apple Music 1 radio station (previously known as Beats 1), its on-air hosts and its purview, which is geared towards hits however options adventurous programming, largely overseen by Lowe. Nevertheless, the truth that the channel is launching with a heritage artist like Springsteen implies a distinction in scope.

The transfer is the long-anticipated end result of years of hypothesis and speak about when and the way the corporate would transfer into the music video house, which has lengthy been dominated by YouTube, Vevo and, previously, MTV.

Surprisingly, the announcement contains no particular point out of music documentaries, which is a format the corporate has already invested in — most notably the forthcoming Billie Eilish feature-length doc “The World’s a Little Blurry,” which is scheduled for launch in February.

Apple Music has created a bounty of unique content material since its official launch in 2015, together with live performance movies, interviews and extra — “that content material will now even have a dwelling on Apple Music TV,” the announcement guarantees.