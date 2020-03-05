Apple may owe you 25 dollars

Apple settled a class movement lawsuit due to alleged battery throttling issues in its iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE fashions. The settlement requires Apple to pay customers $25 in line with iPhone. Macworld’s Michael Simon joins Juliet to talk about how shoppers may receives a fee, who’s and isn’t eligible and why Apple settled inside the first place.

Additional about this in Mike’s article on Macworld: https://www.macworld.com/article/3530074/if-you-have-an-iphone-6-or-7-apple-owes-you-some-cash.html