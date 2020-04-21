Apple Music Adds Another 52 Countries in Major Services Expansion – Variety

Apple has expanded the attain of its Apple Music platform to a further 52 international locations as a part of the most important geographical growth of its companies in nearly a decade.

Apple can also be making App Retailer, recreation subscription service Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts and iCloud accessible in 20 extra international locations.

The growth is the most important since Apple expanded its former iTunes Retailer to India, Russia and greater than 50 different international locations in 2012.

It means the App Retailer is now accessible in 175 international locations, whereas Apple Music is in 167. By comparability, music streaming rival Spotify operates in 79 international locations.

The geographical growth comes as Apple makes an attempt to construct up the revenues it derives from companies amid fears of falling smartphone gross sales. Services revenues hit a document $12.72 billion in the primary quarter of 2020, up 17% 12 months over 12 months.

A lot of the brand new growth is targeted on Africa. The App Retailer, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are actually accessible in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda and Zambia.

The Maldives and Myanmar will obtain the companies in Asia, whereas Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia have been added to Apple’s footprint in Europe.

Within the Center East, Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq are actually added, whereas Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga and Vanuatu are added in Oceana.

Apple Music can also be increasing to the next international locations in Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Elsewhere, Apple Music is increasing to Bhutan, Croatia, Iceland and North Macedonia, the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen and the Solomon Islands.

“We’re delighted to convey a lot of Apple’s most beloved companies to customers in extra international locations than ever earlier than,” stated Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vp of Apple Music and worldwide content material.