Apple Music Chief Oliver Schusser Is Taking Top Post at Beats – Variety

Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser is taking the highest put up at Beats headphones, changing longtime Beats president Luke Wooden, a supply near the scenario confirms to Variety.

Schusser will even proceed to run Apple Music and Worldwide Content material, reporting to Apple senior VP Eddy Cue. The transfer will happen at the top of the month; the information was first reported by CNET.

The information has not been formally introduced by Apple, however Cue knowledgeable workers in regards to the change in an electronic mail earlier this month, in response to CNET. The transfer has been within the works for a while, Cue mentioned within the notice. “Within the final yr, Luke Wooden advised me about his need to do one thing new. I appreciated the heads up in order that it allowed us to plan for this transition.”

Wooden was a longtime A&R govt at Geffen, DreamWorks and Interscope earlier than step by step transitioning to Beats, which was cofounded and run by then-Interscope chief Jimmy Iovine. After promoting Beats to Apple in 2014 for a whopping $three billion, Iovine took a senior position at Apple Music earlier than retiring in 2018.

Schusser, a 15-year Apple veteran, ran the corporate’s worldwide content material divisions earlier than taking up Apple Music. “Since taking up the Apple Music enterprise somewhat over a yr in the past, Apple Music has achieved regular progress below Oliver’s management,” Cue wrote. “He’s obsessed with music and the Beats model. He’s equally obsessed with constructing a robust, collaborative tradition along with his staff.”

Cue famous that the timing of the transfer “isn’t best,” given the coronavirus pandemic, however mentioned the purpose is to “maintain the enterprise transferring ahead,” including that Apple stays “dedicated to the Beats model and the significance of sustaining its position firmly within the music portfolio.”