Apple Orders Music Competition Sequence, Reese Witherspoon to Produce

Apple is stepping into the music competitors sequence area.

The streamer has ordered the sequence “My Form of Nation,” which can function a worldwide seek for nation music expertise. Per Apple, the sequence will function a documentary part because it hunts for “unconventional and extraordinary” nation music stars.

Adam Blackstone will function the musical director on the sequence. Blackstone has beforehand labored with artists reminiscent of Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Religion Hill, Rihanna, and Tim McGraw.

Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Cynthia Stockhammer will govt produce through Howdy Sunshine. Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Leisure, may even function govt producer alongside Izzie Choose Ibarra, the showrunner behind “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars.” Executed + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher may even govt produce.

“My Form of Nation” now marks the third undertaking Howdy Sunshine has arrange at Apple. The corporate presently produces the drama sequence “The Morning Present,” through which Witherspoon additionally stars. The present was lately nominated for eight Emmy Awards. Howdy Sunshine additionally produces the Apple drama sequence “Reality Be Informed” starring Octavia Spencer. “The Morning Present” acquired a two season order when it was first picked up by Apple, whereas “Reality Be Informed” was renewed for a second season again in March.

“My Form of Nation” is the primary competitors sequence ordered by Apple TV Plus, however it isn’t the primary time that Apple has produced a contest sequence. Apple Music beforehand aired the present “Planet of the Apps,” through which software program makers would pitch their product concepts to a panel of consultants. The present was canceled after one season in 2017.